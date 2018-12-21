905 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $5,784,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,520,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $241.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

