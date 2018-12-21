ABM Industries (ABM) PT Lowered to $31.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $94,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABM Industries by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 622,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5,402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

