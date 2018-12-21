Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.6% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after buying an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after buying an additional 12,709,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,192 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on T. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

