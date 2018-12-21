Achaogen (AKAO) Trading Up 6.3%

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,151,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,103,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAO shares. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush downgraded Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.08. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 214.74% and a negative net margin of 2,045.86%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Achaogen Inc will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 743,348 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,204,223.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,880,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,346.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 80,175 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $151,530.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,056.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,008,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,078 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

