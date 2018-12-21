Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 313,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 678,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 121,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $2,044,693.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $74,572.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,612.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,335 shares of company stock valued at $23,306,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $755.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

