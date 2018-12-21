Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock to $57.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 973055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 82.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $4,945,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/activision-blizzard-atvi-sets-new-1-year-low-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.