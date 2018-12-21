Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock to $57.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 973055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 82.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $4,945,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
