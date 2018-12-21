Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATVI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.57.

ATVI stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,251,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 127,027.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

