Actuant (ATU) Shares Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Actuant traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.79. 21,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 362,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.78%. Actuant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Actuant Company Profile (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

