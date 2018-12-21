Acuity Brands (AYI) PT Set at $150.00 by Roth Capital

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) received a $150.00 price target from stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 842,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,403. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,696,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 16,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 77,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.