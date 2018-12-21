Adamera Minerals (ADZ) Shares Down 11.8%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,622,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 352,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

