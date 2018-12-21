Adrenaline Coin (ADN) Tops One Day Volume of $30,281.00

Adrenaline Coin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Adrenaline Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $30,281.00 worth of Adrenaline Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adrenaline Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Adrenaline Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $49.38, $5.54, $33.80 and $27.32.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02863160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.05248848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00826159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.01321248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00117700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.01600383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00393847 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025257 BTC.

About Adrenaline Coin

Adrenaline Coin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline Coin’s total supply is 10,374,032 coins. Adrenaline Coin’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay. The official website for Adrenaline Coin is adrenalinecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adrenaline Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

