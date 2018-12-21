Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.24.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,317,616. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,262,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,031,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,390 shares of company stock worth $12,877,211. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,865,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 110,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after buying an additional 6,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

