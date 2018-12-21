Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Xperi Corp (XPER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,875,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after acquiring an additional 638,877 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,619,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 520,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xperi by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 236,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xperi by 62.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 752,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 17.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,436,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 211,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

