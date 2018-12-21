Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,126 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GDV stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

