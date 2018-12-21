Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $82.34 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

