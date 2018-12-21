Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GNMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,358. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.65.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Aevi Genomic Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

