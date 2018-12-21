Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIMT. Wedbush set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of AIMT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 568,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,288. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.13.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 3,650 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,816. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 108,034 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

