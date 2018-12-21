Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Director Buys $10,989.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $10,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.27. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.34 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 11.45% of Air T worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

