Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Imperial Capital

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 1,216,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.82. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,481,000 after acquiring an additional 413,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

