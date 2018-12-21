Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Air Transport Services Group worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

