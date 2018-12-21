Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) EVP Buys $112,000.00 in Stock

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AKRX stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. Analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,198,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,998,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 929,107 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 777,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 37,774 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,053,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 478,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AKRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

