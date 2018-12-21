Alamos Gold (AGI) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.28. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5422319 shares.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 517,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 206,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 1,324,377 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

