Alaska Air Group (ALK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2018 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Alaska Air Group have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company issued a bullish fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast while releasing its November traffic results. In fact, the company is benefiting from the rise in passenger revenues, which increased 4% in the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of 2018. The company's efforts to expand its presence are encouraging as well. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. In fact, the bottom line contracted in each of the three quarters so far this year mainly due to high costs. Capacity-related woes are also worrisome. Load factor has declined 70 basis points year to date due to capacity expansion outweighing traffic growth.”

12/11/2018 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Alaska Air Group have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company issued a bullish fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast on its investor day. In fact, the company is benefiting from the rise in passenger revenues, which increased 4% in the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of 2018. Additionally, the carrier has reduced its forecast for fuel cost per gallon. The company's efforts to expand its presence are encouraging as well. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 3.3% upward in the last 60 days. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. In fact, the bottom line contracted in each of the three quarters so far this year mainly due to high costs. Capacity-related woes are also worrisome.”

12/5/2018 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $74.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

11/28/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

11/28/2018 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

11/26/2018 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/21/2018 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2018 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE ALK opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.