Albemarle (ALB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $73.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 107,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 615.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

