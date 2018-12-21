Albert Mining (AIIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Albert Mining Inc (CVE:AIIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 132000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Albert Mining Company Profile (CVE:AIIM)

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, diamond, base metals, precious metals, and lithium deposits in Québec. It also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

