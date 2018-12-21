Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1863 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ENFR stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

