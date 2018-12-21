Alibabacoin (ABBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Alibabacoin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Alibabacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, OOOBTC, RightBTC and CoinBene. During the last week, Alibabacoin has traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar. Alibabacoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.25 million worth of Alibabacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alibabacoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.02699453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00142999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00176457 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Alibabacoin Coin Profile

Alibabacoin’s total supply is 1,002,156,670 coins. Alibabacoin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alibabacoin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com.

Alibabacoin Coin Trading

Alibabacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, DragonEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alibabacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alibabacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alibabacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alibabacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alibabacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.