Alice L. Walton Sells 500 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

