Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Receives C$2.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Alio Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alio Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

ALO traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.04. 44,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$4.92.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.52 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alio Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

