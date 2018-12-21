Allakos (ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

