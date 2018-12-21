Allergan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 902% compared to the average volume of 1,696 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,939,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

