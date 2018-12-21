Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Price Target Cut to $203.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.80.

NYSE:ADS opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.35 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,607,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 809,427 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after buying an additional 242,470 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after buying an additional 150,435 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

