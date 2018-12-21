Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,931,000 after buying an additional 48,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,051,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,931,000 after buying an additional 123,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $154.28 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

