Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.52 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,012.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

