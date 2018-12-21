Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.56 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,900,834.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,852,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s current principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government.

