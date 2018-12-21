Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seattle Genetics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $310,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $1,203,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock worth $4,989,849 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

