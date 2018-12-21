Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,494 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $49,279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 571.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,868 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,749,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 693,235 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

VNOM opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

