Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $3.19 Million Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $821.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.15.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 9.95%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

