Allstate Corp (ALL) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,647 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,827 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,478,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,581,000 after purchasing an additional 305,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,833,000 after purchasing an additional 111,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after acquiring an additional 811,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of ALL opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

