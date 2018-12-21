Allstate Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 651% compared to the typical volume of 293 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Shares of ALL opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 41.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

