Ally Financial (ALLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.53.

ALLY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 92,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

