Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 768.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $137,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.