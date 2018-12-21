AlphaValue Lowers Hammerson (HMSO) to Reduce

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 539 ($7.04) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.77 ($6.94).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.42) on Friday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of £523.38 ($683.89).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

