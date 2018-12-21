ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) Declares $0.08 Special Dividend

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Thursday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of ACES opened at $22.37 on Friday.

