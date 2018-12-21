Altagas (ALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altagas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.32.

TSE:ALA opened at C$13.50 on Wednesday. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$13.11 and a 1-year high of C$29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

