Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Receives $20.42 Average PT from Analysts

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,018. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $3,330,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $984,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.