Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 277.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,471,000 after purchasing an additional 251,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,413,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 85,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 226,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 225,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,096.01.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,460.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.63 billion, a PE ratio of 321.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,160.55 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

