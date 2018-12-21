American International Group (AIG) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,985,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,687. American International Group has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $698,240,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 38,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149,702 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,926,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.