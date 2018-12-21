American Woodmark (AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.94

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.94 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 13672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.17 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Cary Dunston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $151,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $696,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 4,844.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/american-woodmark-amwd-hits-new-1-year-low-at-54-94.html.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.