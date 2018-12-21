AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Price Target Raised to $31.00

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

NYSE COLD opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $28.04.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $402.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $255,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

